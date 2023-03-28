Class XII students who score full marks in a subject will be given Rs 10,000 cash prize which will be helpful for the students during their higher education. Teachers who produce cent per cent results in Class X and Class XII public exams will also be given incentives including Rs 3,000 as reward, said corporation budget 2023-24 presented by Tamil Nadu Mayor R Priya at the Ripon building on Monday, March 27.

Among the schemes to encourage the Tamil Nadu students in Classes X, XI and XII to study well, the civic body will bear the first year tuition fees of the corporation school students who clear national level entrance examinations including JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and join the premier institutions.

Snacks will be provided to Class X and XII students who are attending remedial classes in the evening from January to April at the cost of Rs 1 crore. Class XI students will be taken to exposure visits to higher education institutions while a career guidance programme will be held for Classes X and XII students. With an intention to prevent students from taking tuition classes, renowned teachers will be asked to take online classes for students of Classes VI to VIII.

As per the financial statement, the corporation will spend Rs 110.4 crores for education, the bulk of it allocated to improve the infrastructure of the schools. The civic body will spend Rs 25 crore for the retrofitting of roofs in the schools using the epoxy waterproofing technology, Rs 15 crore to develop 139 schools that were recently handed over to it from the school education department and also Rs 5 crore to carry out cleaning activities in the 139 schools. This apart, Rs 2 crore for the construction of laboratories in 10 higher secondary schools and Rs 30 lakh for providing counselling for adolescent children were also allocated in the budget.

Health camps will be held once in three months on a rotational basis in a way check-ups are done for students at least once a month.

In order to improve their language skills, students will be asked to recite Thirukural and its meaning and two students will be asked to give speeches in English for two minutes each during morning assembly. Apart from the cash rewards, teachers who produce cent per cent results will also be given financial assistance to take up massive open online courses and take on educational tours to premier institutions such as IITs. A guidance class for parents will be held along with school management committees once this academic year.

The corporation will also build a model at the cost of Rs 6.26 crores in the coming academic year in a higher secondary school in Anna Salai. The budget also mentioned that a common exam will be held for students in Classes IX to XII, from which, the best students will be chosen. These students will be provided coaching to clear competitive exams in person as well as online.