The University of Madras syndicate comes up with a new system for the academic year 2023-24. The syndicate has approved a proposal to introduce the headship rotation system for the academic year 2023-24. This system is to stamp out the process through which the heads of the department are appointed based on seniority, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the proposal shall soon to forwarded to Governor RN Ravi, the Chancellor of the university for approval, after which, the heads of departments will hold posts only on a rotation basis for a term of three years. As per the management of the institute, the new system, once in place, will weed out internal conflicts and bring "efficiency and transparency" to the administration.



How was it before?

Earlier, a senior professor used to be appointed as the head of a department. However, with the implementation of the career advancement scheme (CAS), contenders vying for the headship position mushroomed, triggering instances of infighting and dismay among the faculty members not eligible for the post, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Old system or new?

Vice-Chancellor of the university, S Gowri, conducted a survey to figure out whether the old system should be continued or not. Sharing the survey findings, the VC said, "Majority of the teachers wanted the headship rotation system in place. Central universities have adopted headship rotation."

Further, welcoming the proposed system, academicians termed it as a move to introduce second-line leadership. Speaking about this, former vice-chancellor of the institute P Duraisamy said, "If a professor continues to head a department for long, it will affect the growth of the institute itself. The rotation system, which is adopted by central universities, should be followed here too."