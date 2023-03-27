A clash broke out between two groups of students on the campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, purportedly over the change in the timings of entry into its hostels. The incident, which took place on Saturday night, March 25, came to light after its video went viral on social media in which students could be seen holding rods and stones, as stated in a report by PTI.

Giving more details, a hostel warden on the condition of anonymity said that no students were injured in the fight between first-year and second-year students. The incident was a minor one and the situation was soon brought under control, the warden added.

Additionally, disclosing where the class happened, the warden said that the students had gathered to prepare for the Nimbus-2023 fair to be organised on the campus. The clash took place in the central block just opposite the administration block of the institute, the warden shared.

What did the police say? The police informed that no complaint about the incident has been filed, as stated in a report by PTI.