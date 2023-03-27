The education department is investigating an incident where an answer written by a Class IV student in Malappuram about Argentine football player Lionel Messi went viral on social media. In the recent annual Malayalam examination, one question asked students to write a profile on Messi.

To this question, a student of Shastha ALP School in Purathur Riza Fathima wrote, "I will not write. I am a Brazil fan. I don't like Messi. I like Neymar." The school teacher who evaluated the answer shared the picture of the answer paper on the WhatsApp group of the school, and it subsequently spread over other social media platforms.

Following this, Malappuram deputy director of education, KP Ramesh Kumar, has sought a report on the incident from the assistant education officer. Regarding this, he said, "The department has not got a clue about how the answer paper of Riza was leaked. I have asked for a report on the incident from my deputies. I will study the report and further action on the incident will be taken based on the analysis."

To note, the education department does not allow schools to release answer papers for annual examinations on social media platforms without permission. Another official, on condition of anonymity, said, "Usually, the schools keeps the answer papers of the annual examinations. The papers should not be publicised unless there is something extraordinary about it. Even if the answers on the papers are extraordinary, the schools need permission from the education department to release them on social media and other platforms."

This incident evoked mixed responses, while some found it funny, others were appreciating Riza for exercising her freedom of speech and expression. A person wrote on social media, "Article 19(1)(a) in the Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression. Riza should be appreciated for showing courage to express what she had in her mind."

A school teacher said that only the fun element of the incident should be enjoyed and Riza should be made to understand the purpose of the question, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.