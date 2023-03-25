At SN UP School, Thrikkakara, Kochi, a female teacher has come under the scanner from parents and students. This is for allegedly checking if ten boy students from Class V were wearing innerwear, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

While speaking at a press conference in Kochi, the parents informed that despite them filing a complaint with the child welfare committee and the education department, any action whatsoever is yet to be taken against the aforementioned teacher. In her defence, the teacher said that she was taking a class on the theme of personal hygiene and wearing innerwear was included in the curriculum.

As per one parent of a student, the management of the school did not seem very keen to hear their complaints. This incident reportedly occurred in December 2022, right before the holidays for Christmas began. "Once after the 10-day vacation, we complained against the teacher to the school management. However, the headmistress and the manager were reluctant to take up the issue. The parent teachers association also came up with a complaint," said the mother of a student.

Complained multiple times

Since then, the parents and the students have complained to the assistant education officer, Aluva, and deputy directorate of education, Ernakulam. "We reported the issue to the authorities. Though the AEO inspected the school to investigate the issue, the effort went in vain, as the teacher denied the charges. Their complaints to the child helpline and Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the State Human Rights Commission went unheeded," said the mother.

During the incident, when the teacher found that one 10-year-old child wasn't wearing any innerwear, it was announced to the class, before all students. "Since then the child has refused to attend classes. Making matters worse, during a marriage function, his friends teased him before others. The incident was highly upsetting and it embarrassed him among his classmates and other students at the school," said a parent. The child was also present at the news conference.

Meanwhile, a PTA member demanded the suspension of the teacher. "We were ready for compromise if the teacher accepted the mistake. But she did not accept her fault. Also, the school management is safeguarding her. She is claiming that she checked the students while teaching about self-hygiene. Four meetings were held on the issue. Yet the management is not taking any action," said the PTA member. TNIE could not contact the teacher for comments.

The mother of another child, who underwent the ordeal, said students of Class VII had also complained about the teacher for a similar act. "While the PTA members visited the family, the students complained about the teacher. Thus, we have found that the teacher is the culprit. The investigation by AEO was not done in the right way, and they are supporting her act," said the PTA member.