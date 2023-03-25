More than 1,000 students from poor financial backgrounds have benefitted from Delhi University's fee waiver scheme. As per a report, 80% of the beneficiary students studying at its colleges have received a full waiver of their fees and the benefit amounts to over Rs 1 crore, stated The New Indian Express.

Over 1,009 students received benefits of Rs 1 crore under the Financial Support Scheme (FSS). This was informed by DU’s Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora.

It was in November last year that the fee-waiver scheme was announced by DU and this scheme included all components of the fees that students pay barring those paid for examination and hostel.

The necessary data was collected by the Dean of the Students Welfare Office from the deserving candidates and when it comes to applications, about 1,700 of them were received, an official informed on Friday, March 24.

"After due verification, which includes home visit of the applicants, we shortlisted 1,340 students and asked them to submit a few documents and undertakings. We have received the documents of 1,009 and we are pleased to inform you that the list of students for the disbursement of fee waivers is finalised," said DU’s Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora.

The scheme is a reflection of the Indian government's Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas motto, Arora said. As mandated by the Constitution of India, the university is doing its best to extend the benefits of equity, access, and quality education to financially weak students, he said. "In line with this commitment, the university has announced a financial support scheme that will provide fee waivers to economically weak students. During its centenary celebrations, the FSS is a testament to the university's commitment to providing an inclusive and enabling environment for all students," he noted.

(Witha agency inputs)