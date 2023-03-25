The police of Bapatla and Prakasam districts in Andhra Pradesh have launched a joint programme called Sankalpam - Fight Against Drugs, aimed at increasing public awareness about the illegal transportation and consumption of drugs. Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal explained that the programme's main objective is to eliminate drugs from educational institutions, as students who experiment with drugs may become addicted and resort to criminal activities such as theft and chain snatching. The programme was launched by Jindal and Praksam SP Mallika Garg at a recent event held at Bapatla Engineering College, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As a component of the initiative, the police are devising creative methods to increase the programme's impact on teenagers and students by conducting awareness programmes on the negative consequences of drug usage, legal ramifications, punishments and how to overcome drug addiction. Vakul Jindal elaborated on the initiative's characteristics, stating that a committee will be established to combat drug usage in colleges and a drop box will be installed to allow students, parents, teachers and other personnel to submit information on drug-related issues.

Upon receipt, the committee will review the information and coordinate with the police to take appropriate action. In addition, the police will award Drug Aware Institution certificates to educational institutions that are participating in the programme and adhering to all regulations to prevent drug usage on their premises, as reported by The New Indian Express.

If people have any information about any distributors or vendors, they can call the SHO of the concerned police station of SP Bapatla helpline number 8333813228 and give information, and the details of the informants would be kept confidential, he informed. He also warned of stringent action if anyone is manipulating innocent young people and students by selling drugs to them. The officials are planning to conduct awareness programmes in all colleges in the district and make Bapatla, a drug-free district stated The New Indian Express report.