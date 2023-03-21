Over 4,000 state-run schools in Jharkhand will be upgraded to 'school of excellence' to ensure quality education for the students, said Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He said this while addressing the conference of School of Excellence Management Committees on Monday, March 20.

Further, speaking at the occasion, the chief minister said that the students of Jharkhand are not behind in any field but there is a need to connect them to resources. “Our government has resolved to provide quality education to the students studying in government schools in the state. The children of Jharkhand will shine in education along with sports,” he said.

Briefing more about the execution of upgrading schools, the CM said, “In the first phase, education is being imparted on the pattern of CBSE in 80 schools of excellence. In the coming days, 4,000 more schools will be converted to schools of excellence." Additionally, a competition will be organised among the selected schools of excellence. “The staff and students of the school that performs better will be taken on a tour to other states of the country,” he said, as stated in a report by PTI.