Candidates who appeared for GATE 2023 exam can now download their scorecards. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the scorecards Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, March 21. Candidates can check their scorecards at the official website of GATE — gate.iitk.ac.in.

Here are steps to download GATE 2023 scorecards:

1. Visit the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

2. Select GATE 2023 scorecard link on the homepage

3. Login with the necessary credentials

4. Scorecards will appear on the screen

5. Download for future reference



Earlier on March 16, the result for GATE 2023 was released. Also, a point to be remembered by the candidates is that they will be able to download their scorecards from the portal till May 31 without any fees.

Additionally, this year, around 6.70 lakh students registered for the GATE 2023 exam out of which about 5.17 lakh appeared for the exam and one lakh candidates successfully cleared the exam. The pass percentage was nearly 18 per cent, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.