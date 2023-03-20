Today, March 20, is World Head Injury Awareness Day and this will be observed by the Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in a bid to spread awareness about injuries sustained on the head and also, it's an attempt to spread information about medical and surgical management and rehabilitation.

The theme of this year's World Head Injury Awareness Day is Safer You and Safer Nation, Your Wellbeing on the Road, this is because it is road accidents that lead to most head injuries in India. About 50% to 80% of head injuries happen due to road accidents and in the year 2021, over 1.5 lakh people were reported dead in road accidents. When it comes to Karnataka alone, 34,647 students have died in road accidents, out of which, 654 are from Bengaluru.

It is these issues that the institute based in the state of Karnataka hopes to bring to light. It was via a press release that the institute stated that multi-disciplinary and inter-sectoral efforts are needed to bring down the number of road accidents, this applies to both users and vehicles and also to quality post-trauma care.

