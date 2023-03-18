The Council of Architecture (CoA) has rescheduled the first National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 exam. The test was initially set to take place on April 22, but it will now be held a day earlier on April 21, as announced on Friday, March 17.

“It is hereby informed to all concerned that due to public holiday on 22nd April, 2023, the Council of Architecture has decided to conduct First Test of NATA 2023 on Friday, 21st April, 2023. The candidates applying for registration of NATA may kindly take note of the same,” CoA said in a notification.

Candidates can apply for the test on nata.in. The test will be held in two sessions, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), Preferential Choice Questions (PCQ), Numerical Answer Questions (NAQ), and Match the following Questions (MFQ). In the aptitude test, questions will be assigned 1, 2 or 3 marks. There will be a total of 125 questions and the test will last for 180 minutes. The test will be primarily in English, but a few questions may be in regional languages.

Those who have passed the 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as a mandatory subject are also eligible to apply for NATA. It is recommended that candidates review the NATA 2023 exam syllabus carefully before beginning their preparations.