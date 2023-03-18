The AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Delhi administration has decided to equip the campus with 5G network by June 30. The move aims to enable the maximum utilisation of modern communication technology for teaching, research, patient care and good governance.

A five-member committee has been constituted to expedite the process, said an office memorandum, issued by the Director Professor M Srinivas. "In line with the current trends and to enable maximum utilization of modern communication technology, it is desirable that the entire AIIMS, New Delhi campus has good strength of 5G mobile network," he said, as per a report by ANI.

The move is additionally aimed at enabling the optimal deployment of the Integrated Medical University Information System (IMUIS) on the campus. Strong 5G connectivity would also help AIIMS Delhi to implement casualty and eICU solutions across its main and outreach campuses like NCI Jhajjar, which, in turn, would enable senior faculty to provide their expert advice during off-duty hours and vacations.

According to administration officials, currently, the institute has many dark spots with nil to very poor mobile connectivity which is causing great discomfort to patients, staff, and visitors alike. There is also very limited 3G/4G data connectivity in the majority of the areas, while 5G connectivity is nearly nil inside the Institute buildings.

The constituted committee is proposed to be headed by Professor Vivek Tandon, Department of Neurosurgery, AIIMS Delhi. Other members include Dr Vivek Gupta (Computer facility), Superintending Engineer Jitendra Saxena, Dr Vikas from Telecommunications as a member secretary of the committee and Sunita Cherodath, Senior Deputy Director General, Department of Telecommunication as a special invitee, as per ANI.