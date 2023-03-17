The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to conduct the baseline assessment and geotag survey of schools that need reconstruction, repair and renovation. All dilapidated buildings of government as well as aided high schools and intermediate schools will be taken into account for this survey.



The survey is being undertaken to ascertain the actual infrastructural status of the secondary schools in the state and perform a gap analysis in order to transform them. School buildings, which are 75-years-old or more, and are in a dilapidated state, will be given preference, as per a report by IANS.



A team of 1,405 surveyors are set to be roped in to carry out the survey of 6,895 schools in a massive exercise till March 25. The analysis report will be uploaded on the Alankar UP mobile app.

A questionnaire has been prepared for this purpose. It includes questions on the availability of toilets, incinerators, hand washing units, tiling in classrooms, condition of blackboards and green boards in classrooms, desks and benches, boundary walls, electricity and laboratories.

According to the government's guidelines, schools will have to upload the building photo along with the portions that need repair, reconstruction, or renovation on an online portal. After the survey, selected schools will have to send a proposal to the Secondary Education Department with a condition that they will share a matching grant for the makeover.

"It is the first time that the government has decided to give a new lease of life to secondary schools, particularly aided ones. District-level committees will screen the applications in preferential order. The survey team will verify the demand of the school," said an official spokesman, as per IANS.