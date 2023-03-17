Published: 17th March 2023
Karnataka exams for Class V, VIII: Here's the new schedule, helpline numbers, other details
Since the Government of Karnataka has been permitted to conduct exams for Classes V and VIII by the Karnataka High Court, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) informed about the new and revised schedule for the exams. As far as results go, they will only be communicated to students, the DPI informed. Exams will be conducted in the respective schools.
"The assessment is to understand the learning capabilities of the students and their scope for improvement in different subjects. Hence, no student will be failed," the release added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.
As far as other subjects, physical education and others, are concerned, for which the evaluation is to be done internally at the school level, the assessment will happen according to the previous dates that have already been fixed by the board.
Revised schedule
Classes V and VIII
March 27 - First language
March 28 - Second language
March 30 - Mathematics
Class VIII
March 29 - Third language
March 31 - Science
April 1 - Social science
Class V
March 29 - Environmental studies
SSLC students and a helpline number
Exam stress can become unmanageable and to help SSLC students with the same, a helpline (080-23310075/6) has been set up by the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board. From March 20, the helpline will be operational and the timings are between 3.00 pm to 7.30 pm. This will go on till March 28. Again, between March 31 till April 15, the helpline will resume operations between 10 am to 2 pm, this is only on exam days.