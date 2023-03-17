Since the Government of Karnataka has been permitted to conduct exams for Classes V and VIII by the Karnataka High Court, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) informed about the new and revised schedule for the exams. As far as results go, they will only be communicated to students, the DPI informed. Exams will be conducted in the respective schools.

"The assessment is to understand the learning capabilities of the students and their scope for improvement in different subjects. Hence, no student will be failed," the release added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As far as other subjects, physical education and others, are concerned, for which the evaluation is to be done internally at the school level, the assessment will happen according to the previous dates that have already been fixed by the board.

Revised schedule

Classes V and VIII

March 27 - First language

March 28 - Second language

March 30 - Mathematics

Class VIII

March 29 - Third language

March 31 - Science

April 1 - Social science

Class V

March 29 - Environmental studies

SSLC students and a helpline number

Exam stress can become unmanageable and to help SSLC students with the same, a helpline (080-23310075/6) has been set up by the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board. From March 20, the helpline will be operational and the timings are between 3.00 pm to 7.30 pm. This will go on till March 28. Again, between March 31 till April 15, the helpline will resume operations between 10 am to 2 pm, this is only on exam days.