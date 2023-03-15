In light of the spread of the H3N2 influenza virus in the Union Territory, the Puducherry government on Wednesday, March 15, announced a holiday for all schools up to Class VIII from March 16 to March 26.

Due to the prevalence of the viral subtype of influenza, particularly in children, the order will be in effect for schools in all four Union Territory regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

Home and Education Minister A Nammasivayam said during zero hour in the Assembly that the government had decided to declare a holiday for all schools, including private-run institutions and government-aided schools from kindergarten to Class VIII, due to the influenza virus's spread, particularly among children stated a report by PTI.

On March 11, the UT health department reported that up until March 4, Puducherry had reported 79 cases of the viral H3N2 subtype.

In other news on school vacation, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is facing criticism from the parents of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas' (JNVs) students for scheduling the summer vacation in May-June. The parents are requesting the NVS to reschedule the vacation to April-May due to the increasing temperature in Kerala and religious observances such as Vishu, Eid-ul-Fitr, Good Friday, and Easter in April.