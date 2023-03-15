On Wednesday, March 15, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) unveiled a new consolidated portal named 'Online@IIMA', which grants admission to both current and fresh online programmes.



The institution intends to provide online certification courses to assist professionals in getting ready for the ever-evolving business environment and be prepared for what is to come. According to a declaration issued by IIMA, with the portal's launch, students and professionals from all over the world can now gain access to the top-quality education offered by IIMA, stated a report by PTI.



"They will have the option to choose between a wide range of synchronous or live programmes, and asynchronous or self-paced programmes, that are customised to suit their learning needs," it said. "The portal will offer a wide range of courses in Economics, Human Resources, Information Systems, Leadership, Finance & Accounting, and Data Science," the institute said.



According to IIMA director Bharat Bhaskar, this will not only allow the talent pool to upskill more rapidly, but it will also remove the geographical obstacle to a top-notch education.



Moreover, in the future, IIMA intends to introduce a "Learning Path" module, which seeks to counsel students on how to transition into or progress their abilities in a specific field, as reported by PTI.