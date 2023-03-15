Graduate Aptitude Test of Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam results will be out tomorrow, March 16. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will release the results for GATE 2023 and the candidates can check their results on the official website — gate.iitk. ac.in

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. Further, the GATE scorecards will be released on March 21. Meanwhile, the response sheet for GATE 2023 was released on February 15 and the answer key was released on February 21.

One of the most important aspects while preparing for the GATE score is the cut-off which is the final score. How is the score prepared? The GATE score is prepared based on raw marks or normalised marks. The raw marks are used for those papers which are held only in one session. Normalisation of raw marks is done for those subject papers, which were held in multiple sessions, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Therefore, by normalising the GATE raw score, which is out of 100, IITs ensure that no candidate is disadvantaged and the level of difficulty in both sessions can be brought under the same unit. Moreover, direct recruitment to Group A level posts in central government, that is, senior field officer (Tele), senior research officer (Crypto) and senior research officer (S&T) in the cabinet secretariat, the Government of India, is now being carried out on the basis of GATE score.