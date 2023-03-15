Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar, responded to a query raised by BJP MP K Laxman in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, March 14, and confirmed that the Centre has provided backing for the augmentation of PG seats in nine medical colleges in Telangana, resulting in an increase of 511 seats, as reported by The New Indian Express.



The minister revealed that the PMSSY (Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana) had facilitated the establishment of super-speciality blocks in three medical colleges in Telangana and that AIIMS Bibinagar had also been approved under the scheme.



The minister has stated that there has been a 71% increase in the number of medical colleges across the country, from 387 before 2014 to 660 at present. Additionally, there has been a 97% increase in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,01,043 seats currently, with 52,778 seats available in government medical colleges and 48,265 seats available in private medical colleges.



According to the information provided by the ministry, there are presently a total of 7,415 MBBS seats (with 3,015 seats in government medical colleges and 4,400 seats in private medical colleges) and 2,743 PG seats in 46 medical colleges (with 19 government colleges and 27 private colleges) in the state, as reported by The New Indian Express.