On Monday, March 14, the director of Education for Schools in Telangana announced plans for the upcoming academic year 2022-23. The announcement stated that all primary, upper primary and high schools, whether under government, government-aided or private management, will have a half-day timetable starting tomorrow, March 15, until the last working day, which is April 24. This decision was made in response to several factors, as per a report by Telangana Today.

In a circular to all Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers (DEOs) in Telangana, the director of School Education said “The schools i.e. Primary, Upper Primary and High Schools under all managements shall function from 8 am to 12.30 pm and midday meals shall be provided at 12:30 pm."

According to a recent circular, the special classes for Class X students who are preparing for the SSC Public Examination in April 2023 will continue without any disruptions. However, schools that are designated as SSC Examination Centres will operate from 1 pm to 5 pm. This measure has been taken to ensure that students who are preparing for the SSC Public Examination have time to study and prepare for the exam. “All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and DEOs are directed to communicate the orders to schools functioning under all managements and monitor the implementation,” the circular said, as reported by TelanganaToday.