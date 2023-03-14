On Monday, March 13, at least 39 students from BC welfare boys' hostel in Polavaram, Tekkali mandal, in Andhra Pradesh allegedly suffered from food poisoning after consuming a meal at the hostel. The hostel staff immediately took the victims to Tekkali government hospital for treatment, and while their condition was stable, they were all under treatment at the hospital. According to sources, on Monday morning, at least 13 boys out of 80 fell sick with food poisoning in the same hostel after eating chicken on Sunday, March 12. The victims complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and were rushed to Chakipalli-Kotturu PHC by the hostel staff, before being shifted to Tekkali government hospital for better treatment, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



By Monday evening, an additional 27 boys had been hospitalised with severe stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhoea bringing the total number of victims to 39 by Monday night. Both the victims and their parents accused the hostel's unhygienic, half-boiled and poor-quality food of the illness. "At least 39 students were admitted to our hospital with food poisoning on Monday. We have been providing treatment to all the students. Six of them were still suffering from diarrhoea," Tekkali government hospital duty doctor Dr A Vinod said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

“The health condition of the students was stable and all of them were under treatment in Tekkali government hospital. District BC welfare officials are monitoring the health condition of the students and they will be discharged on Tuesday (today, March 14)," district collector Shrikesh B Latkhat said in a press statement.