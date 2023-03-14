The Indian Institute of Technology Indore's Department of Astronomy, Astrophysics and Space Engineering (DAASE) on Tuesday, March 14, unveiled a new programme, BTech in Space Science and Engineering, which will start in July 2023. There will be room for 20 students in the first batch. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will admit programmers into the course.



“We are happy to announce the beginning of a new and unique BTech programme at @IITIOfficial -- BTech in Space Science and Engineering, from July 2023. We are starting with 20 seats and admission is through IIT JEE,” DAASE, IIT Indore tweeted. According to DAASE, this will be a one-of-a-kind interdisciplinary BTech programme with a focus on developing skilled human resources to meet the demand of the space industry and related sectors.



Students in this programme will have the option of specialising in astronomy and astrophysics, imaging and data analytics, remote sensing and atmospheric engineering, or space instrumentation - detectors and payloads.



According to a statement from the institute, the recently introduced course aims to disseminate "state-of-the-art knowledge" in the field. It also aims to produce qualified human resources to meet the needs of India's and the rest of the world's expanding space and related industries. The institute added students will be able to access cutting-edge research and technological advancement through the programme in the fields of payloads, small satellites, detector design, data analytics, imaging, and advanced numerical simulations.