Of the 851,000 students sitting for the Tamil Nadu Class XII board exam that began on March 13, 5,206 have disabilities and 90 are prisoners. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, has extended his best wishes to all students taking part in the exams. The board exam started at 10 am today, and students were given 15 minutes, from 10 am to 10:15 am, to read through the exam paper, stated a report by IANS.



The exam paper will continue for three hours, starting at 10:15 a.m. and concluding at 1:15 p.m. On Monday, students sat for the Part 1 Language paper, where they had the option to choose their preferred language from a range of choices including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, French, Arabic, German, or Sanskrit. Of the candidates taking the exam, 433,000 are female students, 403,000 are male students, and one is a transgender student.



Currently, students from the Union Territory of Puducherry are undertaking their exams, with 6,982 male students and 7,782 female students sitting for the board exams. The Class XII board exams are set to conclude on April 3, 2023. The assessment of the exam papers will commence on April 10, with 48,000 postgraduate teachers being deployed by the government for the valuation process. The exam results are anticipated to be declared on May 5, after the valuation process ends on April 21, as reported by IANS.