The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration period for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 today, March 13, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates may submit their applications at gpat.nta.nic.in.

The application correction window will be active from March 14 to March 16 to the updated schedule. Dates for the release of the exam schedule and the admissions cards will be disclosed later. The GPAT 2023 application fee varies based on gender and category. Unreserved male candidates are charged ₹2,200, while unreserved female candidates pay ₹1,100. Male candidates belonging to Gen-EWS/SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) categories are charged ₹1,100, and the same applies to female candidates in these categories.

The test is conducted for 3 hours and is administered in English. Candidates can visit the exam website to download the information bulletin for more comprehensive details. Candidates can contact NTA at 011 4075 9000 or email gpat@nta.ac.in for any queries or clarifications.

GPAT is an online computer-based test held for admission to M.Pharma programs offered by participating institutions. Additionally, scholarships and financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also granted based on GPAT scores.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) sets the eligibility criteria for candidates to appear for the exam, which is designed to determine their ability and basic acumen. These criteria include possession of a bachelor's degree in pharmacy or equivalent from a recognized university, as well as citizenship in India. Candidates who are due to take the qualifying examination for a bachelor's degree, the results of which will be declared before the commencement of admission for the academic year 2023-24, are also eligible to apply. There is no age limit for appearing in the national-level entrance exam.