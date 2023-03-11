The Oscars 2023, also known as the 95th Academy Awards, is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the entertainment industry. This annual event is organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which honours excellence in cinematic achievements from the previous year.

The ceremony recognises various categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and many others. As always, the Oscars 2023 promises to be a star-studded affair, with the world's biggest movie stars, directors and producers attending the event to celebrate the best films and performances of the year.

Why is Oscars 2023 important for Indian fans this year?

In recent years, Indian movies have been recognised and awarded at the Oscars, including Slumdog Millionaire, which won multiple awards, and Lagaan, which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.

As such, the Oscars 2023 is an exciting opportunity for India to showcase its talent and creativity on the global stage. RRR's Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category, while Everything That Breathes and Elephant Whisperers are also the Indian nominees.

MM Keeravan's animated anthem from SS Rajamouli's action epic RRR, Naatu Naatu will be performed at the Oscars. With music by Keeravan and lyrics by Chandrabos, Naatu Naatu stars Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr dancing to catchy music. The song is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Score, competing against This Is A Life from Everything, Everywhere, All at Once; Applause from Tell It Like a Woman and Raise Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What else does Oscar 2023 have in store for India?

outh Indian actor Suriya has made an announcement on social media that he has cast his vote as a member of the Academy for the upcoming Oscars. He shared a screenshot of his voting process on Twitter, indicating that he has finished casting his vote for the event. Suriya's appointment as a member of the Academy is a significant achievement, as he is the first Tamil actor to receive this honour. With several Indian films receiving nominations in various categories, the Oscars 2023 is an important event for India.

On the other hand, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be one of the celebrity presenters at the Oscars.

Where can you stream Oscars 2023 live from India?

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. It will start on March 12, 2023 at 5.00 AM IST and 1.00 AM GMT. Oscar 2023 live streaming is available in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

Who will be the other presenters?

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the third time this year and a star-studded lineup of presenters has been announced.

The list includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Connelly, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L Jackson. The impressive lineup also features Michael B Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Janelle Monae, Antonio Banderas, Questlove, Donnie Yen, Elizabeth Banks, Halley Bailey, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, John Cho, Hugh Grant, Sigourney Weaver, Florence Pugh, Danai Gurira, Nicole Kidman, and Salma Hayek Pinault.