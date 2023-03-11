The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the personality test of the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2022. According to news reports, 918 candidates are set to appear for the interview on March 13, Monday.

The interviews will continue till April 21. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 am, and candidates asked to come for the afternoon session need to be present at the centre by 1 pm, as mentioned in a report by Free Press Journal.

The e-summon letters for the selected candidates would soon be available on the official UPSC websites: upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in. And the commission has notified that the interview schedule for the remaining candidates will be announced in the first week of April.

UPSC has also made it clear that requests for changes in the date and time for the Personality Test-cum-interview will not be entertained in any case. However, candidates who would be travelling from afar to the test centre would be reimbursed.

“The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express),” UPSC stated in a notice, as mentioned by Free Press Journal. Candidates can visit the official websites for the complete schedule and additional details.