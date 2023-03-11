The Chairperson of the Bar Council of India (BCI), Manan Kumar Mishra, was speaking at the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa. During which, he lamented that not even 20 per cent students of the National Law Universities (NLUs) in the country were choosing to work as lawyers in the field of litigation, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, Mishra said most of the students of NLUs were seemingly more interested in getting jobs in various corporate firms. In this regard, he said, “Not even 20 per cent of the NLU students opt to work in the field of litigation, which is truly disappointing,” he added, as stated in a report by PTI.

Additionally, Mishra said that many prominent names in the field of litigation had politely refused to even join the bench so that they could continue to work in the field of litigation. The BCI chairperson was speaking during the concluding session of a special three-lecture series at the IIULER in Sancoale village of South Goa.