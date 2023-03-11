The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has asked all the state schools to submit the Class X internal exam marks and Class XII General stream practical marks by March 13, Sunday. The board exams for both classes commence on March 14 and will continue till March 29.

The GSHSEB had issued these instructions back in February. At the time, the final practical tests for the Class XII board exams were going on for the Science stream. The exams were conducted from February 20-28. The subjects included Physics, Chemistry and Biology. And the Board had asked the schools to submit these marks by March 10, as mentioned in a report by The Times of India.

Schools offering Vocational courses under the Sector Skill Council for Class X students were also asked to submit the internal marks by March 10. All the schools have been asked to log onto the Board website using their school index number and registered phone number to submit the marks online.

Data from the Board shows that 1.26 lakh students of Class XII have registered for the Science stream. Last year, 1.07 lakh students had registered. The data also reveals that in 2020 and 2021, Class XII registrations for the Science stream had fallen, but they have normalised this year once again, as per ToI.