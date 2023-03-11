On Friday, March 10, Members of the National Federation of Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) submitted a representation to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, requesting that all colleges establish grievance redressal cells for students, in accordance with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). This initiative comes after a concerning peak in student suicide cases since the start of 2023, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Other requests

In their representation, the GIO members also urged the minister to ensure existing cells be restructured to include elected student representatives, making them more approachable and student-friendly. Additionally, they have also suggested expanding the scope of redressal to include more student-related issues beyond the currently specified ones. Further, the representation highlighted the need for counselling units in colleges.

What do UGC guidelines say?

According to the UGC guidelines, every higher education institution in the country must establish a students' grievances and redressal cell, as per the Student Redressal Regulation 2018, Section 4(A)(i).

What are these cells for? These cells are responsible for investigating complaints and taking action in cases related to harassment in institutions. While some colleges have initiated online redressal portals, the recent trend of student suicide cases has called into question the efficiency of these cells.

Speaking on this, President of the National Federation of GIO Advocate Sumaiya Roshan, said, "The absence of a safe environment becomes a threat for students from taking advantage of these opportunities effectively." Further, she added, "Providing a safe environment on campuses must be a part of ensuring better educational opportunities."



According to GIO, the minister accepted the memorandum and confirmed an appointment to discuss the issues in detail. GIO is planning to include student representatives in the meeting to share their personal experiences.