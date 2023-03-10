The Tricia Cohen Prize PhD Studentship at the University of Dundee in Scotland has gone to Pritha Dasgupta, a student from Kolkata, West Bengal, making her the inaugural winner. This entails that the student will be working with experts at the University of Dundee on protein ubiquitylation. This is a mechanism that is biologically controlled and regulates several aspects of cell life. It is an upcoming field of drug discovery.

University of Dundee's Tricia Cohen Prize PhD Studentship is awarded to a female researcher and would prove as a catalyst for the scholar to chase her dreams in the field of science. Pritha was chosen by Trust’s Scientific Advisory Board from the over 100 applications that they received.

Tricia Cohen was a former professor at the University of Dundee who passed away in August 2020 due to lymphoma. Set up to fund PhDs in the realm of biomedical research, the Tricia Cohen Memorial Trust has enlisted the help of more than 80 donors and has managed to collate £300,000 out of their target of £500,000. Once the target is reached, the trust will find as many as six PhD scholars from 2022 to 2044, consecutively.

“It was intimidating to be interviewed by such successful scientists, but they all gave me very constructive feedback, and this support has continued. Now I am here studying for my PhD," shared Pritha.

For more details on the scholarship, check out tcmt.org.uk