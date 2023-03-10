The admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 will be issued tomorrow, March 11. The examination is being administered by Anna University. Aspirants who have enrolled for the exam can obtain their admission cards from the official TANCET website: tancet.annauniv.edu.

Here are the steps:

1. Open the official website

2. Find the TANCET 2023 Hall Ticket link on the home page and click on it

3. Enter the required login credentials in the window which appears and click on the Submit tab

4. The hall ticket will be displayed

5. Save and download it

Candidates are advised to check their details in the hall ticket carefully and make sure that everything is correct. In case of a mistake, they need to immediately inform about the same to Anna University.

Students also need to be careful about not losing the physical copy of the admit card, as it is required both for appearing in the exam and at the counselling centre and admission if the candidate obtains a seat. If the hall ticket is lost after the entrance test, a duplicate one can be procured from Anna University.

To avail a duplicate card, students have to make a payment of Rs 300 in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary (TANCET/CEETA-PG), Anna University, Chennai – 600 025, indicating the Registration No/Application No and the name of the examination centre.