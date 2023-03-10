Speaking at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) sixth convocation on Friday, March 10, President Droupadi Murmu said that JNU is a relatively young institution and it presents a lively reflection of the cultural unity of India. Further, she noted that the number of women research scholars has outnumbered men at the institute this time, terming it as an important indicator of social change, as stated in a report by PTI.

"JNU is a relatively young university. I look at it as a meaningful and historical significance that JNU began to function in the year of the centenary celebration of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi in 1969," she said. Further, she added, "It is situated in the beautiful Aravali hills. Students from all over India study at the university and live on campus together. They live together on the campus which helps widens their perspective about India and the world. The university presents a lively reflection on the cultural unity of India amid the diversity."



Others at convocation

Among the others who attended the convocation include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, K Sood and JNU Chancellor Vijay Kumar Saraswat.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan termed JNU as the most multi-diversity institution where students come from all parts of the country. Additionally, he also emphasised the importance of debate and discussion in the varsity.



"This is a research university. There is no multi-diverse institution like JNU in the country. India is the oldest civilisation and JNU is taking this civilisation forward. Debate and discussion are important in the country," the union minister said.

On the other hand, speaking on occasion, JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit emphasised the fact that 52 per cent of the students in the varsity are from reserved categories — SC, ST and OBC. Further, she said, "This is our sixth convocation. A total of 948 research scholars have been awarded degrees this time. The female research scholars have outnumbered men. Fifty-two per cent of students come from reserved categories like SC ST and OBC. We are doing great in sports as well," as stated in a report by PTI.