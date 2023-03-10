Students at IIT Bombay have run out of patience waiting for the administration to conduct an Open House discussion on the issue involving Darshan Solanki, a Dalit student who died by suicide last month, allegedly due to caste discrimination on campus. When his peers raised their voices after the tragic incident, the institute promised them a discussion.

However, even after a month is about to end, and the Open House has not been arranged, the students say. Taking to Twitter, the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a student organisation at IIT Bombay, wrote, "The director silenced the students on Darshan 's condolence meeting, promising an OPEN HOUSE "soon". It's been a month since."

"How do we take words of this administration seriously? Why does the administration want to silence students' voices? We demand an Open House!" the tweet says further, expressing the students' ire. In a poster that accompanies the tweet, APPSC has alleged that the institute does not have any policy on discrimination and questioned, "How many more Darshans and Anikets need to die?"

Aniket was a first-year student who also died by suicide in 2014, allegedly due to caste discrimination. Recently, the interim committee which was set up to investigate Darshan's death released its report, ruling out caste discrimination and implying that Darshan jumped to his death because he was doing poorly in his studies. This report is another reason for the IITians' anger.