The IAS officers of Tamil Nadu have united for a commendable initiative. They shall donate their salary for a single day in March to the state government's Namma School Foundation (Our School project), as an extra impetus to the project. This announcement was made by an order from the Tamil Nadu government on Friday, March 10, as per a report by IANS.

The Namma School Foundation (NSF) was inaugurated on December 19, last year, by Chief Minister MK Stalin, aimed at improving the infrastructure of government schools. Under the scheme, former students of government schools of Tamil Nadu, who are presently holding high positions in government, or heading large businesses would be contacted by the School Education Department to contribute to the development of these schools.

Previously, the legislators of the ruling DMK had contributed a month's salary to the NSF project, following Chief Minister Stalin, who had contributed Rs 5 lakh to the scheme from his pocket. He has urged other corporates, business groups, government employees and political parties to contribute extensively to the scheme, as per IANS.

Apart from development in education, the NSF funds will also be utilised for improving healthcare, nutrition and hygiene pedagogies in schools. Promotion of sports, extra-curricular activities and skilling will also be focused on, under this scheme.