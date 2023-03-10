A completely bizarre directive appears to have been issued by the officials of a government college located in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. This has caused astonishment and mockery among the people of the Union Territory and raises a broader question about the education system.

So, what does the order say? According to a report by IANS, in this document, the college principal has given instructions to the Botany department teachers to teach Economics and the Chemistry department teachers to teach Public Administration. And the directives do not conclude there.

The order, which is an internal arrangement office order, further asks the Education and Sports teachers to take up teaching Political Science and the teachers of Zoology to teach Social Work. Now, this arrangement comes as a solution to the problem of a shortage of faculty in the college, which is a government degree college for women.

After its issuance, most people are arguing that this is a reflection of the seriousness with which an administrative issue of staff shortage is being addressed in a government-run college, as per IANS. And the order comes just after the country celebrated International Women's Day.