The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has shared some encouraging news regarding the Agnipath programme, which aims to enlist young people into the Indian Armed Forces. As per the announcement, former Agniveers (individuals who were recruited under the scheme) will now be entitled to a 10% reservation in the Border Security Force (BSF), with relaxations in the upper age limit.

The announcement was made in a notification after an amendment was made to the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015. "Ten per cent of the vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers," the notification said, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

This notification came into effect on March 9. The MHA has stated that candidates from the initial group of ex-Agniveers may have their upper age limit relaxed by up to five years, whereas for other batches, it may be relaxed by up to three years. Furthermore, former Agniveers will be exempt from the mandatory physical efficiency test for BSF recruitment.

Under the Agnipath scheme, candidates for paramilitary forces must be between the ages of 18 and 23. However, those who join the Armed Forces at the upper age limit of 21 years may still be recruited by the BSF until they reach the age of 30 for the first batch and 28 for subsequent batches, as per PTI.

The Agnipath programme was initiated by the Centre on June 14, 2022. Under this scheme, Agniveers serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. Upon launch, the MHA had stated that 75% of former Agniveers would be eligible for a 10% reservation of vacancies in central paramilitary forces and the Assam Rifles.