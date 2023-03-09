Summer has just begun but the heat-wave problems are already here. While states like Maharashtra and Karnataka have issued warnings and urged people to follow advisory protocols, schools in Goa were shut down mid-day due to heatwave warnings today, March 9.

The schools conducted classes only till 12 noon. And a circular issued by the state's Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade declared that since the heatwave was likely to continue for another day, classes will be curtailed at 12 noon on Friday, March 10, as well, as per a report by PTI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwaves in the state. "Because of the strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze, the maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 degrees Celsius higher than the normal value," the IMD's Goa observatory stated.



"Persistence of these conditions is likely to satisfy the criteria of heat wave over the region March 9 and 10. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius from March 11 onwards," the IMD added, as per PTI.

This year the hottest temperature for February since 1901 was recorded and heatwaves are expected between March and May. It has been predicted that crops might be affected and prices may soar.