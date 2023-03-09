The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched today, March 9, the Master of Arts (MA) in Migration and Diaspora. The university has stated that this programme is the first of its kind to be introduced in India in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode, starting from the January 2023 cycle. Furthermore, this programme is worth 80 credit points, as indicated in a report, by The Indian Express.



What is the objective of the programme? The programme aims to enhance the knowledge and comprehension of professionals who intend to work in the field of migration governance, diaspora engagement, human trafficking, and labour flow.



How will students benefit from this programme? This MA programme is anticipated to provide students with new opportunities for employment in external and foreign affairs ministries, diplomatic missions, UN organisations, civil societies, and non-governmental organisations.



Moreover, the programme will provide students with a well-informed understanding of migration processes, the role of diasporas in development, the migration-development nexus, policy decisions, planning and research, regulations concerning international migration, and human trafficking issues. It will also be advantageous for professionals employed in development sectors, UN bodies, foreign affairs, cultural associations, tourism, and social entrepreneurship.



What are the details of the course? The students will receive both hard and soft copies of the study material, audio-visual coursework, and interactive counselling sessions. The course will last for one year and will commence in the January-December session. Additionally, a comprehensive brochure and eligibility criteria for the course can be found on IGNOU's official website: http://www.ignou.ac. in.