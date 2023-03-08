The education department of Tamil Nadu has released a statement clarifying the test for Class IX students to enter the state's model schools will only serve as a baseline survey. This move was made in response to criticisms of the test being misconstrued as an entrance exam. The department emphasised that the state government's position on conducting entrance exams remains unchanged. "The state government has already clearly stated its position on conducting entrance examinations and there are no changes in it. The school education department will take all the required steps to support the students," said a press release.



According to a report by The New Indian Express, the education department has stated that it will take all necessary steps to support the students. However, the press release did not provide clarification on whether all 240 students would be admitted to the model schools if the test was only a baseline assessment.



As per the statement made by the member secretary of model schools, R Sudhan, a baseline assessment was conducted on March 4, 2023. The headmasters were responsible for selecting 240 students to participate in the exam, with an equal distribution of 120 boys and 120 girls.



This move by the Tamil Nadu education department is a step towards ensuring a fair and unbiased selection process for students entering model schools. By conducting a baseline survey, the department aims to identify areas where students need additional support and provide them with the necessary resources to succeed stated a report by The New Indian Express.