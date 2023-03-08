As many as 3,000 guest teachers across the state of Karnataka who are working in government educational institutions are now asking for their posts to be made permanent. This demand was made by the teachers including nursing mothers on Tuesday, March 7. Yesterday, a protest was launched by the Primary and High School Guest Teachers' Association making several demands from the government. A memorandum was submitted by the teachers to the education department and had drawn support from several Opposition Congress members stated a report by The New Indian Express.



The guest teachers have asked that their posts be made permanent, as well as an increase in salary and better benefits. “In March, guest teachers are terminated and left without work for three months, before the start of the new academic year. This means that we are left with no means of livelihood for three months after which we will have to apply for the posts again, having no certainty that we will get the posts again,” said one of the protesting teachers as reported by The New Indian Express.



The demand for abolishing the system of hiring and terminating guest teachers was made by the Primary and High School Guest Teachers' Association. This demand was made so that a large portion of teachers are not left without jobs for a quarter of the year. They also demanded to be paid in line with teachers who are recruited permanently in government schools. Permanent teachers are paid as much as five times more than guest teachers, stated The New Indian Express report.