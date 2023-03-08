In the wake of the rise in hospital attacks, the women doctors in medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, have decided to acquire self-defense techniques. They have decided to begin the programme on International Women's Day today, Wednesday, March 8.

On November 23 last year, a woman doctor was assaulted by bystanders at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The incident occurred in front of the neuro Intensive Care Unit at the college. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA), which is organising the self-defense programme, conducted a protest at Fathima Hospital against the attack on the woman doctor on Monday, March 6.

Under the self-defense programme, the women doctors at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will be the first to get trained. The KGMCTA has also decided to extend the training sessions in other medical colleges across the state. The women doctors have taken the initiative to learn self-defense due to the rise in attacks against doctors and the indifference of administrative mechanisms including police in dealing with the crimes, said a statement from Dr Rosnara Begum, the state general secretary of KGMCTA, according to a report by TNIE.

Dr Rosnara will inaugurate the first session at MDRL Hall in Thiruvananthapuram medical college today, March 8 at 5 pm. The woman postgraduate (PG) students will also participate in the training. Vinod, a self-defense coach of the Kerala Sports Council and Kerala Police will train the doctors. The KGMCTA is organising the programme in association with the Swasti Foundation.