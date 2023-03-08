Students applying for Bachelor of Education (BEd) courses have been warned by Karnataka's Bangalore university to be careful about verifying the affiliation status of colleges.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Bangalore University cancelled the affiliation of seven colleges due to the non-extension of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recognition. The colleges have not been granted affiliation to Bangalore University from the academic year 2022-23. The varsity has now warned BEd aspirants against applying for the BEd course in these universities.

As per a report by TNIE, the varsity also released a list of the seven colleges that were de-affiliated. Here's the list:

1) St Stephen’s Teachers College

2) GKM BEd College

3) Pragathi College of Education

4) Nethaji College of Education

5) Amitha BEd College

6) Basaveshwara College of Education

7) GM College of Education.

“Students are hereby advised not to take admissions for BEd courses in the colleges. In case they get admitted, the university is not responsible for such admissions,” the university stated.

NCTE is a statutory body responsible for defining norms and standards for teacher education courses, including Diploma, BEd and MEd courses. Colleges have to apply to the NCTE in order to provide teacher training programmes, and recognition to run these courses is offered by the NCTE.