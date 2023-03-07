After facing huge challenges and hurdles during the war between Russia and Ukraine last year, 72 medicos from Telangana who returned from Ukraine have cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

At the AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli, a graduation ceremony and a meeting was held for the students who cleared the examination, on Monday, March 6. The students were felicitated by G Kishan Reddythe Union Minister of Tourism and Culture and Some of the medical students who returned from Ukraine due to the armed conflict were studying at the NEO-ZSM University in Hyderabad, Telangana stated a report by The New Indian Express.



Among the students who continued their medical education at NEO-ZSM University, 72 of them have cleared the FMGE screening test for the National Medical Council (NMC) registration which only 70% of students can pass on their first try. This screening test is considered one of the toughest medical examinations in the country. The graduation ceremony was a success and the event stood as an appreciation for the challenges that the medicos faced during the war and the pandemic as well. The graduates were appreciated for their hard work and dedication, as reported by The New Indian Express.