RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat going hammer and tongs against the British rule accused it of "ruining and destroying" the education system under its rule. Speaking after inaugurating a multi-speciality hospital in Haryana's Karnal on Sunday, the Sangh chief said, "Prior to the British rule in Bharat, 70 to 80% of Bharat's population was educated and unemployment was almost nil. There was also no discrimination on the basis of caste and colour because of India's ‘sarvottam’ (best) education system making the people 'Atamnirbhar'. But the British ruined it by implementing England's pattern of the education system,” stated a report by The New Indian Express.



He alleged that when the British came into India, they took away Bharat's ‘sarvottam’ (best) model of education to their own country by implementing here their country's model of education", he quipped. He also said that the truth in history is that the teachers, prior to the British rule in India, used to teach everyone in the country without any kind of discrimination on the basis of caste and colour. "They then were also visiting village to village spread the light of 'gyan' and 'Shiksha'(education) considering it as their dharma", he said.



Quoting various references from history, the Sangh's chief further said that the Indian education system then was not aimed at only employment but also it had been an effective medium of imparting knowledge and skills among the people. "Then, it is the fact education was cheap and accessible to everyone. The scholars, artists and artisans and others who were educated under India's own education system were recognised and their skills and scholarship were acknowledged and adopted all over the world", he reportedly said. Highlighting the importance of the education system, Mohan Bhagwat also outlined the importance of making big strides in the health and education system through proper improvements. He also emphasised that education and health have become the biggest needs of the country with a need to make these two sectors highly accessible to all at affordable rates as reported by The New Indian Express.