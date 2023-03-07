Indira Gandhi National Open University and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) collaborated to translate the MBA programmes of the university into various Indian languages, including Hindi. The aim is to facilitate management education in mother tongues.



According to a press release from IGNOU, both organisations have signed an MoU that will help students receive higher education in regional languages. While speaking at the event, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, said, "Multilingual education is a necessity to transform the education sector in India under the New Education Policy. IGNOU has taken the initiative to translate MBA courses into different Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Odia, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi, among others in collaboration with AICTE. This will help to increase the accessibility of MBA courses to students who are more comfortable learning in their native language. The translation of MBA courses into Indian languages will also help to bridge the language gap that often exists among students from different parts of India."



According to a press release, Dr Amit Kumar Srivastava, Director of the Faculty Development Cell at the AICTE, gave a brief overview of the organisation's intervention in technical books published in various Indian languages and its role in memoranda of understanding. He placed a strong emphasis on the AICTE's involvement in technical books written in various Indian languages and its role in MOUs. He added that since the e KUMBH Portal's launch on November 11, 2022, users in 47 different countries have downloaded more than one million books.