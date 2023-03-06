It is likely that junior doctors in Telangana will receive an increase in their stipend as the Director of Medical Education has initiated the process to fulfill their demands. In a recent meeting with Syed Ali Rizvi, the Secretary of the Health, Medical & Family Welfare department, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) presented their request for a higher stipend. Other demands were also discussed in this meeting stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Telangana junior doctors made additional requests, including the regularisation of duty hours. They stated that the prolonged work hours, ranging from 36 to 48 hours, and occasionally up to 72 hours, have negatively impacted the physical and mental health of postgraduate students.

Syed Ali Rizvi stated that the government is currently in the process of hiring assistant professors, which will reduce the workload on junior doctors once completed. The members of JUDA also raised concerns regarding the frequent attacks on doctors and urged the establishment of a special force to protect them, in accordance with GO 103 issued on December 30, 2019, as reported by The New Indian Express.