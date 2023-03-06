After much debate and vocal demands for a postponement, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduation (NEET PG) was conducted yesterday, March 5. A total of 2,08,898 candidates appeared in the exam at 902 examination centres across. These students will now vie for 19,953 MD seats, 10,821 MS seats, and 1,979 PG Diploma seats in the medical colleges of the country. The cut-offs for the exam are expected to be announced soon.

After the exam, social media was abuzz with discussions on the difficulty level, some quirky questions, and a few instances of issues students faced at some exam centres in the country. Then there was also much speculation on whether this was the last time NEET PG was conducted, since it has been reported that the National Exit Test will begin next year. NeXT is a qualification-cum-entrance test for MBBS graduates to clear their UG course and also be eligible for postgraduation (PG) and to practise medicine in India.

For now, NEET PG 2023 continues to remain the talk of the town (and Twitter). Here's a peek at the conversation on social media.

Discussing one of the questions of the exam, this student shared that the examiner accidentally provided a portion of the answer in the question itself. Talk about luck. Also, experts have opined that the paper was rated between moderate to easy on the difficulty scale.

Read Also : NEET PG 2023: No postponement, but here are 3 last-minute expert tips to ace the exam

Was it a scam, was I stupid or did they actually forget to remove the diagnosis from the image of that patellar xray question? #NEETPG2023 — Gopi Joshi (@BooksOverKindle) March 5, 2023

It seemed like there was a theme to the test! Students pointed out that a good number of the questions referred to these two things:



Today's exam was all about alcohol and vitamins!#NEETPG2023 — Dr. Zainab (@kyun_zainab) March 5, 2023

Unfortunately, gaffes with exam centres have become part and parcel of entrance tests in the country. For these unlucky 1,500 aspirants in Gujarat, the exam experience turned out to be an ordeal.



So, @NbeIndia shifted centre for about 1500 Aspirants from Vadodara to Rajkot at last moment for #NEETPG2023



Exam was started 1.5 hrs late with outdated computers(Intermittent Shutdown) - As per aspirants



Successfully wasted money,time & career of these aspirants pic.twitter.com/fJcseHpb54 — Dr.Meet Ghonia (@DrMeet_Ghonia) March 5, 2023

This student from Uttar Pradesh was also amongst the unlucky ones:



@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @mansukhmandviya

Plz help sir, I also called NBE helpline before 09:00 but they kept me know waiting again and again till 09:00 and then denied saying exam already started.

It’s about an whole year and my hard work for Neet PG 2023. pic.twitter.com/Rp50fNoIfz — anurag yadav (@dranuragyadav07) March 5, 2023

My cousin had his NEET-PG exam today and was denied entry without valid reasons at the exam centre. Also called NBE helpline, they kept him on waiting till 9:00 and after that they said exam already started,nothing can be done now. #NEETPG2023 #NEETPG23 pic.twitter.com/78ILrcQwoI — Dimpy (@dimpictionary) March 5, 2023

Also, here's the verdict on the difficulty level of the exam:



Initial impression

So, the NEET PG 2023 exam was straight forward.

A large number of repeats (exact and same question with different language) were there. Students who did focussed study, and were strong in PYQs (previous year questions) would have done well. — Dr. Praveen Tripathi (@drpraveenpsy) March 5, 2023

And despite that, any wrong answers are bound to create a sense of despair

And now that it's done and dusted, how do you unwind? A word from the wise:

