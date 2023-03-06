Representatives of the Alumni Association and Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers' Association (MUTA) have continuously urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy to convert MKU College into a Government Arts and Science College for the betterment of students. The college was started by Madurai Kamaraj University in 1994 in the Tallakulam area and is not recognized as either a constituent college or a government-aided college. As such, all financial expenses, including staff salaries and maintenance, are solely supported by student fees stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The majority of students enrolled in this institution hail from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly those belonging to SC/ST communities. However, the fees charged here are comparable to those of self-financed institutions. Despite continuous efforts by teaching faculties at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) College, representatives of the Alumni Association and MUTA, as well as past and present government officials such as former Chief Ministers, Ministers, current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy, and local Madurai Ministers such as PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Finance, and P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes, to convert MKU College into a government-funded Arts and Science College for the betterment of students, no action has been taken to date.

Speaking to TNIE, AC Senthamaraikannan, the treasurer of MUTA said this co-educational college has been granted 2F 12B status by the UGC and operates as a self-financing institution. Currently, the college has approximately 5000 students, of which more than 2000 are female

"College is following strict reservation policy in admission. One-third of the students studying in this college belong to SC/ST category and the state government is reimbursing the college with SC/ST scholarship fund. Over 25 years, even, now MUTA office bearers personally met the Madurai Ministers and Minister for Higher Education for pressing the demand. It is an important city next to Chennai. But, no co-educational Government Arts and Science in the city. If boys wanted to join Government College, they were forced to go to the outskirts of Thirumangalam or Melur. If MKU College is converted into a Government college, it will justify the purpose of starting this college and will help to render continuous educational service to the people of Madurai with affordable fees. While converting this college, it is mandatory to ensure job protection for the employees of the college," he said as reported by The New Indian Express.

A teaching faculty member from MKU College, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated that while the college operates under the control of MKU, it lacks the necessary funds to further develop the institution. Moreover, within the district, there is only one government college currently in operation, and it is exclusively for women.

"Former Vice Chancellor M Krishnan already approached the Secretary of Higher Education to convert the MKU College into Government College, and sent a proposal also." MLA G Thalapathi, Sellur Raju raised their concern about converting tas college to a Government College during the Assembly session. Minister for Higher Education also accepted. But, no use. We are doubting that Two Government aided colleges near MKU college preventing the initiation. If this college converted a Government College, definitely it will affect their admissions and collections which they are collecting exorbitant fees from the students", he said.

Speaking to TNIE, a student from MKU College claimed the Tamil Nadu Government has already converted all University Constituent Colleges into government-funded institutions within the first 10 years of their establishment. However, despite our repeated appeals, both the AIADMK and DMK governments have ignored our requests for the past 25 years. "Over 90 students planning to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday during his visit at Madurai for requesting our demand,” he said.