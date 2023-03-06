She is smart, tells stories and can even teach you tables. She is Shiksha, a robotic teacher in the form of a student who has now become the talk of the town in Sirsi. Developed by a physics professor from Sirsi, Akshay J Mashelkar, the robot also known as the 'talking doll' is currently touring the schools of Sirsi and the response is overwhelming, the creators told The New Indian Express.

The idea was mooted by Akshay Mashelkar who teaches physics at MES Chaitanya Pre-university college in Sirsi. The voice in the robot of Shreya D, the student intern who has worked on the robotic project. After the launch of the prototype, the makers are now planning to take it to the next level. The Shiksha 2:0 commercial prototype is going to be launched soon, reported TNIE.

"From my childhood, I was fascinated by talking dolls. Back then there used to be a Chinese doll and upon pressing his neck it used to produce sounds like laughter. This was my childhood dream to have it but I could not. As I grew from their age I know exactly what attracts children. The student robot is making students happy to see amidst them and learn," Mashelkar explained, according to the TNIE report.

The robot has inbuilt programmes in its mini-computer such as storytelling, match equations, spelling and rhymes. "At present, the robot is being developed to take classes for Class IV and below students. The robot is not developed to its fullest capacity. In the next version, we shall add more features that will surely attract high school students as well. The idea is to integrate art and technology in education," he added.

TNIE reported that Mashelkar has been receiving calls for a demo ever since the news of Shiksha went viral on social media. "I was surprised when people started calling me and even coming to the college to meet me. In fact, many NGOs want Shiksha to accompany them to many schools. Am doing the school rounds in my free time and I am planning to devote more time to developing such robots in future. I am also looking for financial assistance and interested tech talents who wish to work with me," he said.