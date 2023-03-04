Education experts have labelled the model as discriminatory and called for its rollback as the assessment test for Class IX students is scheduled to be administered across the state of Tamil Nadu today, Saturday, March 4. In Class X, the top students will be admitted to model schools where they will receive tutoring to pass competitive exams such as the NEET and JEE, stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Experts predict that the introduction of the assessment test will have an impact on students' attitudes at government schools. "The concept of selecting the best and providing them with better opportunities is antithetical to the principle of equality. It is not only against the Constitution of India but also against 'Samacheer Kalvi', the dream of the late chief minister M Karunanidhi. The government should immediately roll back the test," said Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS). To ensure that all government and government-aided schools are strengthened for equitable access to education, the SPCSS has urged the state government to develop a plan, as reported by The New Indian Express.

"Government school students come from economically backward sections and they study there as they don't have another option. If we also segregate them based on entrance exams then it will affect their morale," said the headmaster of a government school. The students had previously been chosen based on their academic standing. This time, however, R Sudhan, secretary for Tamil Nadu Model Schools, sent a circular to headmasters instructing them to administer the assessment test and select 240 students from each district. A few teachers claim that by administering the test, the state is essentially putting the National Education Policy (NEP), which contains a similar clause, into practice. Anbumani Ramadoss, President of the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), also denounced the test and called for its cancellation, stated The New Indian Express report.