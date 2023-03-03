Dr K Nagarjun Reddy, who served as the Head of the Department of Anaesthesia at Kakatiya Medical College, has been transferred to Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. This transfer comes after allegations that he did not take action in response to a harassment complaint made by Dr Dharawath Preethi, a first-year PG student from Kakatiya Medical College who died by suicide due to harassment by a senior, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After Narendar, Dr Preethi's father alleged that his daughter had faced harassment by a senior student in college and that the HOD, Dr Nagarjun Reddy, failed to take any action, Dr Reddy was transferred to a Government Medical College in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district in Telangana. The state government subsequently instructed the Director of Medical Education (DME) K Ramesh Reddy and KMC principal Dr Divvela Mohandas to ensure that the transfer was carried out.

In an audio clip released by Dr Preethi's father, Dr Reddy is purportedly heard suggesting that the matter should be kept quiet. Narendar further alleged that Dr Reddy not only ignored his daughter's complaint but also supported the students who were harassing her, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The Anti-Ragging Committee of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), led by Principal Dr Divvela Mohandas, recently held a meeting. During the meeting, the committee discussed the prohibition of ragging in universities and colleges throughout the country, noting that harassment is a type of ragging.